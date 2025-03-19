Pedestrian trying to cross the street hit by car in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont after reports of a hit and run around 2:48 p.m.

Officers learned the female victim who was hit by the car was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Investigators say the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

The current extent of the victim’s injury and identity is unknown.

This investigation remains active. The Atlanta Police Department Hit and Run Investigations Unit is collecting surveillance footage.