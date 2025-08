LOCUTS GROVE, GA — A pedestrian was struck by a train Monday at the Grove Road crossing of the Norfolk Southern rail line in Locust Grove, prompting traffic disruptions in the area.

City officials say Grove Road and Peeksville Road are currently blocked due to the incident. Drivers are advised to use Colvin Drive to the north and Jackson Street to the south as alternate routes.

The pedestrian’s condition has not been released.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.