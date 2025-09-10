Local

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Brookhaven

By Ashley Simmons
Man hit by car on N. Druid Hills Road
BROOKHAVEN, GA — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Brookhaven, according to police.

Officers were called around 6 a.m. to the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and Executive Park Drive, where they found a man in his 30s lying in the roadway with severe injuries. Officers immediately began life-saving measures before DeKalb County emergency crews transported him to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators say the driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. Brookhaven’s Traffic Safety Unit is handling the investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time.

