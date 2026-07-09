Pedestrian killed in crash on I-20 in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 20 in Newton County.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 101 at Highway 278, east of Covington.

The eastbound lanes were closed for several hours while authorities investigated the scene.

The sheriff’s office has not released information about what led up to the crash, and the person who was killed has not been publicly identified.