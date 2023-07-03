Pedestrian hit and killed on downtown connector, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — According to Atlanta police, at12:04 a.m. Monday, officers received reports of a person hit by a car on the downtown connector near Cleveland Avenue in south Atlanta.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30′s who was hit and killed by a car.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
According to the investigation, the man was walking on the road when he was hit by a car.
The driver remained on the scene following the incident.
Police said it is unlikely that the driver will face charges.
The investigation remains ongoing.