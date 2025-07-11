Pedestrian bridge connecting Cumberland Mall and Galleria reopens in time for All-Star Game

COBB COUNTY, GA — It’s been closed since March 24, but the pedestrian bridge over Cobb Parkway connecting Cumberland Mall and the Galleria near Truist Park has re-opened.

The almost 30 year old bridge received a much-needed makeover. Cobb Transportation Director Drew Raessler says, “functionally having it reopen for this marquee event was really important and we are glad to be able to meet that timeline.”

With the bridge closed, those wishing to cross Cobb Parkway just south of Truist Park had to walk to street level at the Akers Mill Road crossing.

“It feels taller. It’s much more open. Before, there were fiberglass panels that closed in the bridge. So those have been removed for a metal fencing.” Raessler says.

The elevator that services the bridge should be operating Saturday, July 12.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas and Ann Powell contributed to this story.