Peachtree Road Race is set for its 54th edition

An Atlanta Independence Day tradition is set for its latest edition - the Peachtree Road Race is Tuesday morning.

The course is familiar to participants - stepping-off next to Lenox Square in Buckhead, winding down Peachtree Street into midtown Atlanta before a left turn onto 10th Street takes the field into Piedmont Park to complete the 6.2 mile trek.

More than 50-thousand runners will be preceeded by wheelchair racers in the world’s largest 10K.

Peachtree Road Race (2022) (Edgar Treiguts)

The Atlanta Track Club’s Rich Kennah tells WSB Radio that the Peachtree is one of the most famous races in the world, but it’s pretty much a homegrown race.

“89, 90% of the participants in every Peachtree are from the state of Georgia,” he said, which brings a mixture of all skill levels to the race.

Atlanta Police are ready to execute a fine-tuned security plan. “It’s an event that we’ve hosted so many times, but we never take it for granted. We want to make sure that we do all that we can from a safety standpoint,” says Deputy Chief Timothy Peek.

Peek says that includes working with other local jurisdictions on security plans and having officers work in 12-hour shifts.

“We welcome any and everybody to come have a safe, fun time within the City of Atlanta,” he said.

Peek urges everyone to notify an officer if they see something that looks off or suspicious so that it can be checked out.

The race steps off at 7 a.m. with the final wave of participants getting their start around 8:30 a.m.

For detailed maps on the start line, race course, and finish area, click here.









