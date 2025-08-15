Local

Peachtree Corners launches study into city’s deer population

By WSB Radio News Staff
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA — Peachtree Corners launches a study into the city’s deer population after an uptick in citizen reports of property damage and car accidents.

The city’s Louis Svehla, says they’re deploying cameras at 20 locations across the city after more residents have reported property damage and car accidents involving deer.

Svehla says they are working with a biologist who will then gather the data into a report, which the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and USDA Wildlife can use to determine what action should be taken.

The city is also planning to launch an online form for residents to submit photos and videos of deer and property damage from deer.

Below are the results of a resident impact survey:

96% of respondents do not feed deer on their property.

87% see deer on their property daily or weekly.

74% have experienced deer-related property damage.

66% typically see groups of three or more deer.

62% use deterrents, with mixed success.

53% have witnessed or experienced deer-vehicle collisions, particularly on East Jones Bridge, Spalding Drive, and Peachtree Corners Circle.

