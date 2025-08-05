Fox near elementary school in Peachtree City tests positive for rabies after biting child

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — The Georgia Department of Public Health says a fox has tested positive for rabies after biting a child on July 23 in the Log House Road area of Peachtree City.

The surrounding area includes Oak Grove Elementary School, Rockspray Pond Park, and the Braelinn Recreation Center.

Residents had spotted the fox on several occasions before the fox emerged from under a vehicle, moving toward people and pets standing in a driveway, biting one child several times.

Bonnie Turner, Environmental Health Manager for Fayette County, urges everyone to take necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their pets from contracting rabies.

One of the best ways to avoid rabies exposure is to stay away from unfamiliar dogs, cats, and wild animals, even though this Peachtree City family’s experience shows that some encounters may be unavoidable.

The District4Health website urges residents who see a wild animal that looks sick or is behaving strangely, or even aggressively, to report it to Fayette County Animal Control at (770) 631-7210.

People can also reach out to the Peachtree City Police Department’s non-emergency number at (770) 487-8866, or the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division at (800) 366-2661.