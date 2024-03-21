Local

Peachtree City police shame drunk golf cart drivers with amusing reminder

Golf cart accident in Peachtree City (Kenneth Ralls)

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department has made an art form of shaming people who break the law.

Peachtree City Police shared a photo of a golf car rolled over on its side with a deadpan reminder to drivers that it’s not ok to drive drunk.

“While it may be 5 o’clock, it is not ok to drive drunk; it is not ok to drive a golf cart drunk; it is not ok to drive a golf cart while intoxicated with a suspended license; it is not ok to flip your golf cart while drunk with a suspended license. We shouldn’t have to remind folks. 🤦,” police wrote.

Police did not identify the driver nor say what charges he or she is facing. According to the body camera video, the wreck happened on Tuesday.

The photo shows emergency crews responding to the scene. Police didn’t say if anyone was injured

“We need stronger police presence on golf cart paths and high time to give out the reckless golf cart drivers some tickets!” one Facebook user wrote.

Peachtree City is known for its extensive golf cart network.

