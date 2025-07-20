Peachtree City Police search for child involved in package theft scheme

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Police are searching for a child caught on camera stealing a package from a home in what investigators are calling a package theft scheme involving an adult suspect.

Doorbell camera footage from a residence in the Everton subdivision shows an adult directing the child described by police as a “junior associate” to take the package from the front porch in broad daylight. Authorities say the child appeared to do the “heavy lifting” for the adult, who remained nearby.

Peachtree City Police are urging residents in the area to remain vigilant and review their home surveillance systems for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with video footage or information is asked to contact the Peachtree City Police Department.