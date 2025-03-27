Peachtree City now has over 50 AEDs in patrol vehicles, rescue units, and public spaces

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Peachtree City now has over 50 defibrillators in patrol vehicles, rescue units, and in public spaces.

The decision to add more defibrillators was made after one of the devices was used to save a man in cardiac arrest last year.

Sergeant Keith Isaac of the Peachtree City Police Department responded to the 911 call about an unresponsive resident along a golf cart path.

Isaac had the knowledge of how to operate the AED and saved the patient’s life.

The city now has 51 of the AEDs that offer real time monitoring.