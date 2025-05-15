Peachtree City Council to debate year-round ban on yard waste burning

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — The long-running debate over yard waste burning in Peachtree City could reach a turning point tonight, as city council members consider a proposal to ban the practice year-round.

Currently, residents are allowed to burn yard debris with a permit. But growing complaints from citizens about the smoke and residue left behind have prompted city leaders to revisit the issue.

“The complaints we get are about hazy, smoky residue that sticks around for sometimes a couple of days,” said Mayor Kim Learnard, who noted that the concerns have persisted for years.

Supporters of the ban argue the smoke poses health concerns and contributes to poor air quality, especially for residents with respiratory issues. “The slow burn of yard debris can leave smoke in the air for a long period of time,” Learnard said. “People who do suffer from allergies…they really do suffer.”

Mayor Learnard also emphasized that alternatives exist for disposing of yard waste. “We have mulching centers for free, and they always have the option to go to the Fayette County landfill,” she said.

The proposed ban would eliminate permitted burning and push residents to use other disposal methods. A decision could come during Thursday night’s council meeting as the city looks to balance convenience with public health.

WSBs Steve Summers contributed to this story