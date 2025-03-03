Paulding County Sheriff’s Office begins testing body cameras for deputies

PAULDING COUNTY Ga — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is launching a testing phase this week for body cameras on all deputies, a move Sheriff Ashley Henson says is aimed at increasing transparency and accountability within the department.

“I want our citizens to know that if one of our deputies or jailers makes a mistake, we’re going to hold them accountable,” Henson stated. He also emphasized that body cameras can serve as protection for deputies against false accusations.

Currently, only jail personnel and school resource officers in Paulding County use body cameras. The testing phase will help the department determine which camera model best fits their needs before making a long-term investment.

With the support of a matching grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, the sheriff’s office has secured more than $500,000 to outfit all deputies with body cameras. Henson reaffirmed the importance of the initiative, stating, “It’s going to ensure the safety of our deputies and our citizens. It’s important to make sure our citizens know we want to be transparent.”

The department will evaluate different body camera models in the coming weeks before making a final purchasing decision.