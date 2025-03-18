Paulding County police hoping public can help with homicide investigation

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — According to a release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call Sunday night about an assault with a deadly weapon in the residential cul-de-sac of Cumberland Way.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead from a gun shot wound. The suspect came out of the home with his hands in the air. He was promptly arrested by deputies and is currently being held.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on this incident to give the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office a call.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.