Paulding County marks flood safety and preparedness week

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Paulding County is recognizing Flood Safety and Preparedness Week with a series of reminders and resources for residents to stay safe during potential flooding events. While the recent rain is not the reason for the awareness week, officials stress the importance of being prepared for future floods.

Eve Cogsell, Deputy Director of the Paulding County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), highlights several key safety tips throughout the week. Tuesday’s focus will be on the dangers of driving in floodwaters. “It only takes six inches of water to sweep you off your feet, and two feet of moving water can carry away a full-sized car,” Cogsell warned.

Wednesday will feature information on the different types of floods, while Thursday and Friday will offer guidance on how to communicate during a flood and how to secure flood insurance.

The message for Flood Safety and Preparedness Week is a simple but life-saving one: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Cogsell also urges the public to create an emergency plan, including knowing how to safely exit their homes or identify safe shelter if evacuation isn’t possible.

Residents are encouraged to prepare “ready kits” and familiarize themselves with flood risks, as Paulding County continues its efforts to ensure public safety in the face of potential flooding.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story