Paulding County leaders promise transparency amid data center concerns

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — As Paulding County continues to grow, some residents are voicing concerns about potential data center development.

Resident Shannon Utz said now is the time for county leaders to strengthen development regulations.

“Right now is our time to get the board to encourage a reform of our Unified Development Ordinance. We really need stricter guidelines in there,” Utz said.

Paulding County Commission Chair Tim Estes said officials are committed to transparency as they pursue development projects that benefit residents.

“We’re not going to do anything that is going to hurt our citizens,” Estes said. “They’ll know all of the stuff when we know all of the stuff. They will get all of the information and all of the data. As soon as we get it, we will give it to them.”

Estes said there are currently no new data center applications before the commission.

Earlier this month, DeKalb County commissioners voted to extend the county’s moratorium on data centers through Sept. 30.

In May, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce launched a new initiative called the Data Center Ready Community Designation. The initiative is aimed at helping communities determine whether they are prepared to attract data center development.

During the initiative, officials also evaluate factors including infrastructure, workforce and zoning.