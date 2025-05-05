Paulding County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Authorities in Paulding County are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Sunday afternoon near Harmony Creek Lane.

The child, identified as Josean Smith, is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 80 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, and a noticeable scar on his chin.

Josean was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts, and red Jordan sneakers.

Deputies are urging anyone who may have seen Josean or has information about his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing.