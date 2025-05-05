Local

Paulding County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy

By WSB Radio News Staff
Josean Smith
By WSB Radio News Staff

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Authorities in Paulding County are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Sunday afternoon near Harmony Creek Lane.

The child, identified as Josean Smith, is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 80 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, and a noticeable scar on his chin.

Josean was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts, and red Jordan sneakers.

Deputies are urging anyone who may have seen Josean or has information about his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!