‘Partially decomposed’ body found inside car in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in a convenience store parking lot in Hall County.

BJ Williams with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office say someone called 911 about a suspicious car parked at a shopping strip off of Browns Bridge Road.

When deputies arrived, they approached the vehicle and opened the back door.

“That’s when they found a partially decomposed body of an adult male in the back seat,” Williams said.

It is unclear how long the car was there.

Foul play is not suspected, according to Hall County officials.

The body was taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identity of the victim.