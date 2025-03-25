Part of Fayette County road closed due to train derailment

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Crews have closed a main road in Fayette County due to a train derailment on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Tyrone Road is closed off between Highway 74 and Senoia Road.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has asked motorists to find alternate routes and use caution.

Authorities are investigating what caused the train derailment.

According to the Fayette County Department of Fire and Emergency Services, “the rail cars involved are all non-hazardous.”