Local

Part of Fayette County road closed due to train derailment

By Miles Montgomery
Fayette County Train derailment The Fayette County fire chief said six box cars derailed along Tyrone Road and part of that road is blocked at the rail line. (PHOTO: Fayette County Fire and EMS)
By Miles Montgomery

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Crews have closed a main road in Fayette County due to a train derailment on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Tyrone Road is closed off between Highway 74 and Senoia Road.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has asked motorists to find alternate routes and use caution.

Authorities are investigating what caused the train derailment.

According to the Fayette County Department of Fire and Emergency Services, “the rail cars involved are all non-hazardous.”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!