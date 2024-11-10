Parking near Perimeter Mall’s entrance will soon no longer be free

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Beginning Monday, shoppers at Perimeter Mall will need to pay to park in the most popular parking spots near the front entrance.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 300-space lot between The Cheesecake Factory and Maggiano’s Little Italy will cost $2 per hour, up to $10 per session, which is the same as the cost of valet parking at the mall.

Most of the rest of the approximately 7,000 parking spots will remain free.

The area of the lot that will be paid parking is a high-traffic zone that is popular with shoppers due to its proximity to the entrance.

ParkMobile will operate the lot and shoppers can pay using their mobile app.

A portion of the parking proceeds will benefit FurKids, a Georgia animal rescue organization.



