Parents of slain Rockdale County mother confront accused killer in court

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Last week, Donell Anderson was arrested in the death of his wife, Imani Roberson. On Wednesday, Roberson’s mother and father confronted Anderson during a heated courtroom exchange.

“I want to put my hands on you so bad,” Roberson’s father, Ronald Acklin, told Anderson.

Rockdale County deputies announced charges against Anderson after they found Roberson’s body inside her burnt-out car in South Fulton County.

On Tuesday, authorities charged Anderson’s brother, Cedarius Glaze, with arson, the concealment of a dead body and evidence tampering.

Anderson is now facing an additional charge of cruelty to children, in connection with the murder case.

Chief Judge for the Magistrate Court of Rockdale County, the Hon. Phinia Aten, said the warrant stated that Roberson’s children were present during the murder.

“The three-year-old audibly heard the incident and that they were also in the vehicle when their mother was being transported out of the county,” Aten said.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was inside the courtroom Wednesday when Aten allowed Roberson’s parents to take the stand and speak directly to Anderson.

“I tried to get her away from you. You could have taken my life and not hers so she could raise her children,” Roberson’s mother, Clarine Andujar White, said. “Taking a life is not good at all and people like you will rot.”

“You lose and we win because you are never going to see the streets again, I can guarantee that,” Acklin said.

The judge did not set a bond in the case.

Roberson’s mother said her heart aches for her grandchildren.

“We are not going to stop, and we ask the community to be involved and supportive because there are four children without a mother,” White said.

Anderson is due back in court on Aug. 16.

