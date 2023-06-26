Parents of malnourished Griffin child denied bond

(GRIFFIN, Ga.) — Months after Tyler and Krista Schindley were arrested for second-degree attempted homicide, first degree attempted malice murder, cruelty to children and false imprisonment, a Griffin judge denied them bond.

Neighbors became concerned that their child appeared extremely thin when they found him wandering the Griffin neighborhood, and said he didn’t want to be sent back home. Neighbor Michael Seigler told WSB’s Veronica Griffin at the time that “We thought he was about six. We didn’t know how old he is. The little boy just stayed to himself. They were very quiet people. I say, very private.”

The pair’s bond hearing had been rescheduled multiple times to give them time to find counsel, but they appeared alone in court.

The judge agreed with Spalding County prosecutors, who argued that the parents posed a risk of flight, witness intimidation, and threat to the community.

“This child was, simply put, being starved to death, and it is tragic,” District Attorney Marie Broder said. “I truly believe that if he had not gotten out of that home, this would be a very different case.”

WSB anchor/reporter Veronica Waters contributed to reporting for this story.

