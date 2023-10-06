Parents identify 9-year-old hit, killed in South Fulton neighborhood

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The parents of a 9-year-old boy hit and killed in a South Fulton neighborhood have identified him as one of six siblings.

D’Estin Perry says her son, A’Cariyon Perry, was hit and killed on Creel Road on Wednesday at around 4:45 p.m.

Police said the child was standing in the middle of the road when he was hit, but it’s unclear why.

On a GoFundMe set up to help the family, Perry said that “Cari” was the youngest boy in his family.

“My son was sweet, loving, caring, innocent and loved by all that knew him,” Perry wrote. “He was the youngest boy of all his siblings. My son had a bright fruitful future ahead of him. I’m lost for words and numb is a feeling that describes my pain.”

Police said the driver stayed with the child until police arrived. It’s unclear if the driver is facing charges.

