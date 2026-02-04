Parents facing multiple charges after 5-year-old dies in Marietta

MARIETTA, GA — A 5-year-old boy in Marietta has been pronounced dead, and his parents are facing multiple charges after a criminal investigation by police.

Officers say they found the child laying on the floor and was unresponsive at a home on 462 Ramona Street on Sunday after the parents called 911 just after 6 p.m.

Crews performed CPR and the boy was taken to the Kennestone Hospital, and then life flighted to Arthur M. Blank Hospital where he remained on life support until Wednesday morning.

Marietta detectives say based on their investigation, they’ve charged the mother and father with a total of 12 felonies,

31-year-old Alexiss Eitrem of Marietta is charged with five counts of Cruelty to Child in the 2nd Degree (F).

31-year-old Michael Horn of Marietta is charged on with: Aggravated Battery (F), Aggravated Assault (F), Cruelty to Child in the 1st Degree (F) and (4) counts of Cruelty to Child in the 2nd Degree (F).

Their other four children are in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).