Parents could face citations over children’s illegal e-bike use, police warn

JOHNS CREEK, GA — The City of Johns Creek is warning parents about the growing use of e-bikes and scooters and the dangers of reckless riding.

Johns Creek Police Chief Mark Mitchell said officers are receiving calls almost daily about e-bikes and scooters.

“We’ve had some repeat offenders, we’ve been trying to educate kids about them and educate their parents, but then we’re back out with them again on something they shouldn’t be riding or in areas they shouldn’t be riding,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said some of the e-bikes and scooters have been modified to travel at higher speeds and are being used recklessly or in places where they should not be operated.

“Some of the youth have modified the e-bikes and by state law you have a class 1, 2, and 3 e bike, and they’re either riding in the roadways or riding in a reckless manner,” Mitchell said.

Police said they have received several recent calls about young people riding e-bikes and scooters recklessly through major thoroughfares and residential streets throughout Johns Creek.

“They will not stop if they go through an intersection and a lot of times people driving vehicles, they don’t expect a child on an e-bike to appear out in front of them, or even run into the side of their car,” Mitchell said.

Police said officers have stopped several repeat offenders, contacted parents to retrieve the e-bikes and issued citations to parents who allowed their children to operate illegally classified e-bikes.

Mitchell said police have seen a spike in the use of e-bikes on city streets and sidewalks, with some riders as young as 12 years old.

The police chief is urging parents to know the laws, monitor where their children are riding and talk to them about safety.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.