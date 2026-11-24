DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Families at Shallowford Presbyterian School say they were blindsided by the announcement that the private school will close its kindergarten through eighth grade program at the end of May.

School leaders cite declining enrollment and financial losses as reasons for the closure, saying the school can no longer afford to continue operating those classes.

The school currently has approximately 110 students.

Some parents say they were unaware of the school’s financial struggles before the closure was announced.

The school’s preschool program will remain open for at least another school year while leaders determine its future.

Meanwhile, the head of the school resigned last week, and the school’s board is searching for an interim replacement.

Parents have been invited to a meeting on Dec. 3, where they will have an opportunity to ask questions about the decision.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Rob Archer contributed to this story.