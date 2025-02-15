Panama City Beach police issue warning to students for upcoming Spring Break trips

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL — The police department in Panama City Beach is letting both students and parents know that anyone who breaks the law this year will be arrested and face the legal consequences.

The warning comes after last year’s festivities got out of control. Police say the crowds got overwhelming and unruly, with a majority of the visitors coming from Georgia and Alabama.

The department says for those visiting to expect more officers to be present in high-traffic areas of Panama City and some parts of the beach will be closed at night. Parents of high schoolers are told not to let their kids stay at rentals un-supervised.