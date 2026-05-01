“Ozempic breath” tied to spike in gum and mint sales

ATLANTA — So-called “Ozempic breath” is being linked to a boost in gum and mint sales, according to Hershey’s CEO.

Medical professionals say drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy can sometimes produce bad breath as a side effect.

Hershey CEO Kirk Tanner says the company has seen an increase in demand for certain products.

“We’ve seen strong demand for gum and mint products,” Tanner said.

He added that sales for the company’s Ice Breakers mints and gum brand increased 8% during the January through March quarter.

Tanner cited what he called “benefits from GLP-1 adoption.”