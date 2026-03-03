Charges dropped against popular Roswell restaurant owner accused of child sex crimes

UPDATE: The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has dropped all charges against Brando Ippolito due to “Prosecutorial discretion”.

The owner of a popular Roswell restaurant is now facing charges of sexually abusing teenagers.

Roswell police arrested Brandon Ippolito on Feb. 23. He has since been released on bond.

According to Roswell police, officials began investigating in January after a minor at Milton High School made an outcry about child sexual crimes. The school is required to report the information and then notified the police.

Detectives reportedly found enough evidence to charge Ippolito with the allegations made against him. The police report did not go into details about the allegations.

Investigators said the victims are 16 years of age.

He is charged with electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, solicitation of sodomy, contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor, and cruelty to children in the second degree.

Ippolito’s LinkedIn states that he is the owner of Ippolito’s and Ipps’s Pastaria in Roswell.

On the restaurant’s website, it states that over the past 20 years, Ippolito was brought up in the family business, while joining his dad to help create Italian food and a place for friends and families to gather.

Authorities did not confirm if the alleged crimes occurred on school property or at the restaurants. Police also did not confirm if the teens were employees of the business.

