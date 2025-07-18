Local

Shooting shuts down Peachtree Street near the High Museum of Art Thursday night

By WSB Radio News Staff
Person shot along Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Peachtree Street NE, which is near the High Museum of Art and the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA, GA — An overnight shooting shuts down Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta near the High Museum of Art. Atlanta police were called to 1300 block of Peachtree Street around 9PM responding to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the victim who had been shot in the arm.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

A witness tells Channel 2 Action News he saw a black car “shoot the direction” of Peachtree Street from the window of his home.

Investigators are also looking at a second location about a mile down the road near the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Police have not released information about suspects or a possible motive.

