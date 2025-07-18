Shooting shuts down Peachtree Street near the High Museum of Art Thursday night

ATLANTA, GA — An overnight shooting shuts down Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta near the High Museum of Art. Atlanta police were called to 1300 block of Peachtree Street around 9PM responding to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the victim who had been shot in the arm.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

A witness tells Channel 2 Action News he saw a black car “shoot the direction” of Peachtree Street from the window of his home.

Investigators are also looking at a second location about a mile down the road near the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Police have not released information about suspects or a possible motive.