Overnight lane closures planned on Downtown Connector for lighting upgrades

ATLANTA — Drivers heading through downtown Atlanta Sunday night may encounter lane closures as the Georgia Department of Transportation continues lighting upgrades along the Downtown Connector.

Starting at 9 p.m., crews will close lanes in both directions to install new energy-efficient LED lights in overpass tunnels. Southbound closures will extend from Cleveland Avenue to the Riverdale Road overpass and from Fulton Street to the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive overpass.

On the northbound side, one left lane will be closed from the West Peachtree Street overpass to Ellis Street.

According to GDOT, all lanes are expected to reopen in time for the Monday morning commute. The lighting upgrade project is part of an ongoing effort to improve visibility and efficiency on state highways and is scheduled for completion this spring.