ATLANTA — Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire overnight in Northwest Atlanta that damaged a two-story home on Eleanor Terrace.

According to Ahnray Holmes with Atlanta Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a working fire in the 2900 block of Eleanor Terrace NW late Saturday night.

No injuries were reported, and officials confirmed that no one had to be rescued from the home.

The investigation into what started the fire remains ongoing.