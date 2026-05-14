Overdose deaths continue to decline in Georgia and nationwide

ATLANTA — New data from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows drug overdose deaths are continuing to decline across the country and in Georgia.

According to the CDC, overdose deaths nationwide fell nearly 14% last year, marking the third consecutive year of declines.

Despite the decrease, nearly 70,000 people nationwide still died from drug overdoses last year.

In Georgia, 1,663 people died from overdoses in 2025. The CDC says the state experienced a significant decline in overdose deaths, though the drop was slightly lower than the national average.

The CDC says synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, remained the single largest contributor to overdose deaths across the country.

A majority of fatal drug overdoses nationwide last year involved opioids, including fentanyl.