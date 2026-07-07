‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ targeting speeding drivers returns to Georgia

ATLANTA — ‘Operation Southern Slow Down,’ a speed enforcement and awareness campaign focused on preventing crashes and saving lives is returning next week across Georgia and four other southeastern states.

Operation Southern Slow Down will run from July 13 through July 19 in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The annual campaign focuses on raising awareness about the dangers of speeding, aggressive driving and other traffic violations during the busy summer travel season.

Officials say state and local law enforcement agencies will increase enforcement efforts on interstates and major highways, targeting speeding drivers and other traffic violations.

“Speed limits are in place to protect everyone traveling on our roads and highways, and enforcement of speeding and all traffic laws has proven to save lives in our region and nation,” said Allen Poole, director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “The goal for Operation Southern Slow Down is not to write tickets but to get more drivers to see that traveling at slower and safer speeds prevents families and friends from losing loved ones in crashes that are preventable.”

In Georgia, law enforcement agencies made more than 13,290 speeding contacts during last year’s campaign. More than 230 agencies also made 501 DUI arrests, issued more than 1,875 warnings and citations for violating the state’s Hands-Free Law, and issued more than 2,470 citations and warnings for seat belt violations.

“More than 490 law enforcement agencies in five states issued 52,990 citations and warnings for speeding during the 2025 ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ enforcement campaign,” officials said.

Speeding continues to be a major factor in deadly crashes nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 30% of traffic fatalities in the U.S. in 2024 involved speeding.

Georgia crash data shows speed was a factor in one out of five fatal traffic crashes in the state between 2020 and 2024.

Officials say speeding also impacts people who are not responsible for the dangerous driving behavior. A Georgia Traffic Safety Fact Sheet found that more than half of people killed or seriously injured in multi-vehicle speed-related crashes in 2023 were not the speeding driver.

Since launching in 2017, Operation Southern Slow Down has led to thousands of arrests and helped to make roads safer.

Officials are also reminding drivers to follow Georgia’s Move Over Law by changing lanes when safe or slowing down at least 10 miles below the posted speed limit when passing an authorized emergency vehicle stopped on the roadside with emergency lights activated.

As enforcement ramps up next week, safety officials urge all drivers to obey posted speed limits, drive safe and stay alert.

Safety officials also recommend drivers:

• Give speeding drivers plenty of space

• Allow aggressive or speeding drivers to pass

• Stay out of the far-left lane unless passing another vehicle

• Always wear a seat belt