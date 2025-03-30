Operation Safe Henry nets over 100 arrests in five day sweep

HENRY COUNTY, GA — A recent crackdown on crime in Henry County has led to the arrest of more than 100 individuals, following a five day operation aimed at clearing a significant backlog of felony and misdemeanor cases.

Called “Operation Safe Henry,” the initiative was led by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and resulted in 116 arrests and 155 warrants cleared, according to Sheriff’s Lieutenant Dale Davis.

“Every time we conduct one of these operations, we get big numbers,” Lt. Davis said. “But more importantly, the goal is to get those who need to be taken off the street, off the street and to make Henry County a safer place for its citizens.”

The operation targeted individuals wanted for a range of offenses, including drug violations, domestic violence, assault, terroristic threats, and traffic offenses. Authorities say some of the arrests led to new information about other ongoing investigations.

Lt. Davis emphasized the dangers involved in these efforts, recounting one encounter where a suspect was found armed. “One individual had a shotgun; we were able to remove that weapon,” he said.

Despite the risks, Davis and his team remain committed to enhancing public safety. With more than 20 arrests per day during the operation, the sheriff’s office sees “Operation Safe Henry” as a strong step toward reducing crime in the community.