‘Operation Safe Henry’ initiative helps make Henry County safer for holidays

Operation Safe Henry (Henry County Sheriff's Office)
HENRY COUNTY, GA — As families prepare for the 2025 holiday season, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its latest phase of Operation Safe Henry, helping make neighborhoods and streets across Henry County safer.

Between Dec. 2 and Dec. 4., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Operation Safe Henry resulted in 305 total attempts to locate wanted persons, 79 warrants cleared, and 53 arrests.

The initiative was carried out in partnership with multiple public safety agencies and Georgia State Patrol.

“This strategic operation targeted individuals wanted for a wide range of offenses, including drug violations, family violence, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, traffic offenses, and failure to appear,” Henry County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The collaboration played a critical role in the operation’s success and reflects the power of unified efforts to protect and serve.

