DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A major crime sweep in DeKalb County ends with a number of arrests.

The two-day operation dubbed “Operation Safe DeKalb” lands 53 people behind bars. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with teams of officers from other county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The crime sweep was concentrated in high crime areas looking for those with outstanding warrants. Officers went to 400 addresses to make arrests.

Temetris Atkins, Chief Deputy of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says arrests were made for various charges, including murder and rape.

Officers also confiscated a number of firearms and a stolen vehicle.

Arrestees were taken to the DeKalb County Jail without incident.

Regarding the operation, DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox says, “It is through the concentrated collaboration with our valued DeKalb and metro area law enforcement partners that we can successfully expedite arrests get more suspects off the streets, helping to secure our residences and businesses.”