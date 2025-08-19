Operation ‘Lights Out’ in Hall county leads to multiple arrests on internet sex crimes

HALL COUNTY, GA — Operation “Lights Out” leads to the arrest of seven people on internet sex charges in Hall County.

The undercover sting started in the spring. Two of the suspects are facing felony charges.

One is accused of using a computer to lure somebody they thought was a minor to engage in sexual activity and another was asking for nude photos from someone they believed was under the age of 18.

One of those arrested in the sting is a 56-year-old man from Atlanta who has been charged with pandering.

Derreck Booth with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says it was more than child sex predators they took down.

Charges range from “pandering to prostitution, electronic exploitation of a minor, grooming a child for indecent purposes, and then, a couple of drug charges,” Booth reports.

Booth says Operation “Lights Out” took months to plan, but only two days to carry out.

He says many child sex predators use gaming platforms and peer to peer file sharing sites to find young victims.