Only 3 in 10 Americans expect finances to improve in 2026

A new Economist/YouGov poll reveals that just 30% of Americans believe their household finances will improve over the next year, reflecting ongoing uncertainty about the economy.

The survey found that 28% of respondents expect their financial situation to remain about the same, while 29% believe they will be worse off by 2026. Thirteen percent said they were unsure about what the future holds.

In addition to personal financial outlooks, the poll also gauged public opinion on economic leadership. Forty-one percent of respondents said they approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy and jobs, while 51% disapproved.

The results come amid ongoing concerns about inflation, interest rates, and jobs.