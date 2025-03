PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A one year old is struck and killed by a car in Paulding County on Friday morning.

Deputies got the call around 7 a.m. to a neighborhood along Mike Path.

The child’s parents performed CPR until first responders arrived, but the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the crash, but they say both parents are cooperating with the investigation.