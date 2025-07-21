One year later, Delta’s lawsuit over global tech outage still unresolved

ATLANTA — A year after a worldwide technology outage caused widespread disruption across the airline industry, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is still entangled in a legal battle over the incident.

The outage, triggered by a faulty software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, brought airline operations to a standstill and forced Delta to cancel approximately 7,000 flights, more than any other U.S. carrier.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC last year the airline suffered massive financial losses due to the outage. “This cost us a half a billion dollars,” Bastian said. The airline subsequently filed a lawsuit against CrowdStrike, seeking to recoup its losses and hold the company accountable.

“This is a call to the industry. Everyone talks about making sure Big Tech is responsible,” Bastian said at the time.

CrowdStrike has since filed a countersuit, arguing that the severity of the impact on Delta was due in part to flaws within the airline’s own IT systems.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story