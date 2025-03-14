One person dead after fire destroys home in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a Friday morning blaze in Forsyth County that killed one person.

Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers says it happened at a home in the northeastern part of the county off of Bethel Road.

Shivers says they were called out by concerned neighbors. Three nearby homes were also damaged by the heat.

Once they got the fire under control, they found a person dead inside. The Forsyth County coroner’s office is investigating the victim’s cause of death.

Officials haven’t released the victim’s name.

He says the next step is figuring out what caused the fire.