One Man’s Opinion: What a Difference a Year Can Make

Each year at this time, I become filled with hope based on the opportunity and new growth that arrives with each spring. This year was even more special for me.

Although the first day of Spring is technically March 20th, I tend to start the party on March 17th, and this year I had a third big reason to do so.

As a Scotch-Irish American, I lean into the green and Irish side of our culture. St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 each year is perhaps primarily known as a day of parades and intoxication, but it is also a celebration and recognition of Irish-American culture and contributions to modern America.

Arriving on the American continent with little but the clothes on their backs, Irish immigrants were initially denied public education. They formed a prominent population base in the slums of Boston, Chicago and New York. Later, their labor helped build the modern marvels and skylines of those same three cities and others.

March 17th Becomes A Recurring Special Day

Later in life, as I celebrated St. Paddy’s, I arrived at UGA and joined my fraternity, which remains a central component of my life. The bonds and brotherhood I found there reach nationwide and across generations. Our circle was founded at the University of Miami in Oxford, Ohio on March 17, 1906.

Decades later, also around the Ides of March, I suddenly found myself battling aggressive colon cancer last year, discovered in late January last year during a routine colonoscopy. Despite an initial tough prognosis, I underwent major surgery on March 7, 2025.

I spent 8.5 hours on the operating table under the skilled hands of my surgeon, Dr. Cici Zhang at Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs. Dr. Zhang removed a 4-centimeter tumor, and 40 some-odd lymph nodes, as well as my entire colon. The cancer was identified as Stage 3b High Risk, T4N1M0. The long name for my Adenocarcinoma with Signet Ring Cell Features, along with a less than optimistic prognosis was concerning, but I was determined to keep a positive attitude and send this cancer packing.

Surgery was on March 7, I was up and walking March 8. My daughter and twin grandsons were among a steady stream of visitors, many joined me for laps around the hospital floor, accompanied by my handy IV pole and new stylish attachment of an ileostomy pouch.

Crane post semi colon surgery March 2025

The latter took some getting used to, with more than my share of embarrassing moments. By day ten, I was back on solid foods, learning to handle the ‘changing of the bag,’ and ready for discharge on March 17, 2025.

From “Semi-Colon” to Chemo”

I transitioned to the ongoing care of an extremely talented oncologist, Dr. Kathleen Lambert and her team at Georgia Cancer Specialists. April would bring a chemotherapy regimen, on one end of the spectrum, and a beautiful and healthy third grandson on the other end on April 25.

My daughter Barclay Carson (eight months pregnant), her husband and the Mighty Mites (the grandtwins) welcomed me into their home and an in-law suite during my recovery. This suite gave me privacy, quiet when desired, and daily help from the entire Carson family, just a flight of stairs away.

I returned home to Scottsdale in late April and began to resume a near full work schedule. This included wearing the “take home” chemo to work and appointments and even appearing on TV with that kit every other week, along with the plethora of side effects that accumulate with each successive chemo session.

It was definitely killing cancer cells, but by month three, it was also taking a toll on the rest of my body. My heart, kidneys and liver began to be negatively impacted, and some believed the cancer had metastasized into one or more of those organs...

Chemo – Necessary, But Challenging

But my gut was certain that the surgery and three months of chemo got the cancer. Chemo doesn’t discriminate, it goes after the fastest multiplying cells.

If the cancer is gone, it will find the next fastest, which include skin, blood cells, hair and many of your organs. I developed a DIY version of cold-capping that helped me keep most of my hair. It thinned considerably, but never fell out in patches.

After researching the risks and benefits of three more months of chemo, and sharing my findings with my oncologist, I ended chemo treatment on July 31st. Regular bloodwork, IV fluids and periodic testing continue to this day.

Every three months a Signatera blood work up measures for the circulating DNA of either of the two types of cancer cells in my bloodstream, and for six months in a row now, it has found NO CIRCULATING CANCER DNA. No DNA, no new cells, no new cells-no new tumors.

Backing up the patented Natera blood tests are three CT Scans, also all negative for any new masses, suspicious dark spots or any evidence of metasticized cells. And a fourth CT Scan is scheduled for mid-April.

I started walking every day, and by early fall began a morning practice of Tai Chi to start the day.

On November 7th, and a second major surgery, I said goodbye to the stoma bag, and hello to my new J-Pouch ‘bionic’ colon, primarily comprised of roughly 18 inches of my small intestine.

That too took some adjustment, but is greatly preferred to having plumbing on the ‘outside’ and with some diet management and avoiding certain foods and beverages, as the kidneys and liver are both healthy again, but now taxed with many chores formerly handled by the large intestine...life got closer to the ‘old normal.’

Finding and Celebrating My ‘New Normal’

As there was some possibility that last spring might have been my last spring, I have done some life recalibration, and now make a more conscious effort to choose happiness and kindness to others. I added 2-3 yoga practices back each week, in addition to the Tai Chi and with a Fit Bit keeping me honest, log 40,000-50,000 steps per week, which translates into 10-15 miles of walking.

I won’t be running a marathon anytime soon, but I am learning the Cha-Cha to compete in DeKalb County’s Dancing with the Stars benefit in mid-April, sponsored by DeKalb Solicitor General, Donna Coleman Stribling, and in support of two charities that aid victims of domestic violence.

We may not win the Disco Ball trophy, but we are going to have a blast trying.

I think I am in better shape now than I was before the cancer was discovered last year. I don’t have all my old stamina back. On the good days, I think I am at about 85 percent, but I will get there.

Now 6-months since those first N.E.D. (No Evidence of Disease) test results, my oncologist reminds me that regular exercise, a healthy diet and a positive attitude are the best things I can do to keep the cancer at bay. So I am holding strong on that troika.

Feeling strong, with a healthy attitude and gratitude to so many of you for the kind words, prayers, warm thoughts and even hugs in the Kroger parking lot from complete strangers. I felt it all and know it has been part of the healing, as well as my attitude.

Looking forward to the rest of this spring, and many more to come. Oh what a difference one year can make!