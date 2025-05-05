One Man’s Opinion: Room with a View

In 1887, Gustave Eiffel and his team began construction of what was then intended to be a temporary monument, to be completed in time for the 1889 World’s Fair in Paris, and commemorate the Centennial Anniversary of the French Revolution.

And during early construction, the critics of Paris labeled the hulking mass of pre-fabricated steel as an ’ugly smokestack.’ The artist and architecture communities of that day in Paris were particularly brutal. Previously, no structure constructed had ever exceeded 200 meters, much less 300. Most thought the task to be impossible, but Eiffel’s plans were for a structure 330 meters high, the tallest structure on earth, until completion of the Chrysler Building in New York in 1930.

A petition to criticize and challenge Eiffel was signed by several hundred prominent engineers and artists, published and sent to the Commissioner and Minister of Works leading the coming World’s Fair in 1887 -

“We, writers, painters, sculptors and passionate devotees of the hitherto untouched beauty of Paris, protest with all our strength, with all our indignation in the name of the slighted French taste, against the erection...of this useless and monstrous Eiffel Tower.”

And it went on, but Eiffel was on a tight timeline and construction time-table, he and his team invented many of the pre-fabrication techniques that bridge contractors and the construction industry use even today. Eiffel proudly compared his project to the Great Pyramids of Egypt, and the beauty and prominence which they bring to the Middle East, that might similarly grace Paris as a modern miracle of engineering.

The critics believed that the iron albatross would dwarf and diminish the Arch de Triumph, the grandeur of the Cathedral of Notre Dame, and even the majesty of the Louvre. One of the loudest voices and ‘haters’ of that day, author Guy de Mauspassant, reportedly ate almost daily in a cafe within the tower, open while under construction, as it was almost the only spot in Paris from which the tower could not be seen, interrupting the vista and views of Paris and the Seine.

Yes, the City of Lights may have birthed the NIMBY movement, as well as proven that even among the brightest of minds, there are a few close-minded and dim bulbs. But Eiffel had a vision and a contract, and after two years, two months and five days, his creation was completed on March 31, 1889.

In response to his critics, Eiffel built a small private apartment, atop the third level of the tower, with some of the most beautiful views and sightlines in the world. Eiffel was not afraid of showing off his creation and reportedly entertained Thomas Edison, as well as rival Nikola Tesla, during his visits and time within the small suite, accessible only by lift. During Edison’s visit, he gifted Eiffel one of the first working phonographs.

The 1076 square foot space is surrounded by an open-air balcony on all four sides. There is even working plumbing and a commode. Eiffel also used the space for experiments. There were rumors, then and now, that the tower has some sort of purpose for transmission of energy and secret broadcasts of some variety.

It would not take long for Eiffel’s creation to become celebrated, and eventually the symbol of modern Paris. The challenge and obstacles along the way apparently made the tower, as well as Eiffel’s own reputation stronger.

Originally, Eiffel’s permit for construction was to end at 20-years. Iron is not steel and requires ongoing maintenance against the weather. Ownership reverted to the City of Paris in 1910, and though plans were made to dismantle the structure, the modern innovation of radio made the tower an invaluable transmitter of radio waves across the city, as it continues to be a part of the International Time Service. During World War I, the wireless station in the tower intercepted enemy transmissions from Berlin.

As our nation’s high school, college and post-graduates cross stages and platforms and shift their tassels to enter the real world, many also have dreams and visions of purpose for what lies ahead. There will be obstacles along the way, the road to Adulting does not come with a handy series of You Tube videos. Be true to and trust yourself, surround your path with positive and supportive people and send me a postcard when you begin construction on your tower.

I will make a point and try to be there for the dedication. ConGRADulations and Sante!!