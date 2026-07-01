One Man’s Opinion: Happy 250th Birthday America

ATLANTA — Though I was only 15 at the time, I have many very vivid memories of our nation’s Bicentennial in 1976.

And though it took me a few years as a cashier at Winn-Dixie in those days, I still have my collection of 48 of those 50 state Bicentennial quarters.

It was a time of great national pride that I could sort of feel in the air that summer.

I well remember seeing the movie, “1776,” and later a live stage version of that inspiring musical. Several of those songs still pop up periodically in my head.

Gerald R. Ford, the almost accidental President of that day, seemed like more of a cameo player in that larger national production. He gave some nice speeches and presided over a few events, but in 1976, during those few post-Watergate years, our nation seemed optimistic, as well as focused on nostalgia and patriotism simultaneously.

And yet, it was also a Presidential Election year (former Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter would win that contest over Ford in November of 1976).

Our nation’s capital was inundated with tourists, from the Capitol building to the White House, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial and a much smaller number of Smithsonian Museums. Our own family had visited the summer prior (1975) in part to avoid the expected crowds.

In the black and white photo atop this column, you can see the Mall inundated with visitors, eager to soak up what is one of the most inspiring vistas in our country. At that time, the Mall itself was much less crowded, now also filled with multiple war and veteran memorials, as well as surrounded by multiple additions to the Smithsonian Museums.

SMITHSONIAN PLANNED AN IMPRESSIVE CELEBRATION FOR NEARLY A DECADE-

The Smithsonian in fact had spent nearly a decade preparing for this Semisequicentennial celebration in Washington, D.C., with a bi-partisan Congressional Commission, some federal funding and millions in private donations to plan and execute America 250, with a summer-long celebration of the now world’s longest-surviving Constitutional Republic.

However in 2025, our second boomerang Commander-in-Chief chose to scrap those plans and celebrations and to rebrand this milestone anniversary as Freedom 250, now underway across the Federal District and our nation’s capital.

As of this writing, a few days away from July 4th and the biggest celebration day, the public reaction, attendance and reviews are more than a bit…under-whelming.

The centerpiece, filling the vast expanse of our Capitol Mall is The Great American State Fair. Full disclosure, I have not been there, and have no plans to be, but from the photos, aerials views and ongoing live Fox News coverage from the Fair, it would appear that 10s of dozens of Americans are struggling to find the entrance, melting in the typical heat of summer along the Potomac, while visiting many rather bland (short-notification and lead time) exhibits by 42 of our 56 states, territories and protectorates.

Word is that Florida and Colorado have among the two most popular states to visit, with a majority having the look and feel of an Interstate Visitor Center, with free brochures and frequently no restrooms.

POWER/AC AND MEMORABLE EXHIBITS IN SHORT SUPPLY-

Reliable power supply and working generators appear to be a problem, with sporadically functioning air conditioning.

During D.C.’s typical summer afternoon thundershowers, fair-goers are regularly evacuated OUT of the exhibit tents, which are not all grounded well, at the first sign of lightning and thunder, onto the Mall lawn and into the rain, so they will not add ‘being struck by lightning’ to their special memories of this historic American anniversary.

Though the Smithsonian had planned nightly live concerts, and a broad array of American folk art and cultures to be showcased, many of those top artists and acts withdrew their participation as the planned Fair appeared to become increasingly partisan and political in nature (something not at all present in 1976).

One of the biggest names appearing this week, though a fellow Georgian and metro Atlantan, is actor/singer/songwriter John Schneider, perhaps best known as Bo Duke of The Dukes of Hazzard.

I am a fan of John and his work, but by week’s end he may prefer to be more associated with his second most famous role as Jonathan Kent, Superboy’s father on Smallville, who when danger called could simply carry or fly his father to safer and higher ground.

THREE THINGS ARE INCREDIBLY CLEAR THIS YEAR-

From every camera angle presented thus far of the Great American Fair, three things are in great evidence.

The U.S. Park Service has really improved its lawn care abilities, and each blade of grass can almost be counted.

The Temu version of the Arch de Trump is serving as a great way-finder, tall enough to help guide visitors into the no-long-lines entrances among the multiple fenced-off public spaces along the great Mall.

The highly visible Ferris Wheel, a staple of State Fairs across the country, is immobile almost as often as the wheel is spinning, again due to generator problems.

The line forming for one of the fair’s few actual ‘attractions’ is also one of the few indicators of ‘a crowd’ waiting in line for the ride to function.

In 1976, I would have given most anything to make a return trek to Washington. Instead, this year and for the upcoming holiday weekend, my youngest daughter and I will celebrate her birthday park hopping in Orlando, Florida.

On the plus side, from what I have heard from a few visitors to the Great American State Fair, we may find the Disney and Universal Parks to be a comparative food bargain.

At the D.C. celebration, a lemonade is $10, a foot-long corn dog is $12 and a giant pretzel is $25.

The grand fireworks finale for July 4th, advance-billed as the “World’s largest and longest fireworks display,” has been pushed back to 11 p.m., to allow time for President Donald J. Trump’s live televised remarks.

I expect by that time in Orlando, Olivia and I will have viewed quite an impressive fireworks spectacular there, and likely already be in bed or nearly there.

I hope those families fortunate enough to be in D.C. and on those fairgrounds pack some extra cans of Red Bull, or perhaps a blue energy drink of choice for a long, hot night in what really once was a swamp. Happy birthday ‘Merica. Long may ye reign!