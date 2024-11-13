One lineman killed, another lineman injured in utilities accident in Griffin

SPALDING COUNTY — Two Griffin Linemen who were actively working on a power project were injured as a result of an equipment failure on Wednesday afternoon.

Griffin Fire, Police, and WellStar EMS were called to Spalding and Little Streets to respond to the scene of the tragic incident.

One of the linemen succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The workers’ names are not being released at this time pending notification of family.

At this time, the street in the area of the incident is closed to through traffic.

Griffin Police Detective Richard Powerll asks the public to “Please keep the Griffin Linemen and their families in your prayers at this time. Those currently without power will remain without power until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.”