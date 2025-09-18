Local

One injured in Cherokee County mobile home fire

By WSB Radio News Staff
Firetruck (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — One person is recovering from burn injuries after a mobile home fire in Cherokee County.

Firefighters say they arrived at the Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park off Bells Ferry Road to find one unit fully involved in flames. A neighboring home also sustained heat and fire damage.

The resident of the affected home was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Crews temporarily closed the mobile home park while they worked to bring the fire under control. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!