One injured in Cherokee County mobile home fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — One person is recovering from burn injuries after a mobile home fire in Cherokee County.

Firefighters say they arrived at the Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park off Bells Ferry Road to find one unit fully involved in flames. A neighboring home also sustained heat and fire damage.

The resident of the affected home was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Crews temporarily closed the mobile home park while they worked to bring the fire under control. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.