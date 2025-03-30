One hospitalized after early morning house fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A man is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after a fire broke out early Sunday morning at a home in DeKalb County.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. on Martindale Court, prompting a swift response from local fire crews. Officials say the fire was extinguished by 4:30 a.m.

At least one person suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation. The individual’s name and age have not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet provided details about how it may have started.