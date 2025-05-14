One of Canada’s most wanted captured in metro Atlanta after years on the run

BROOKHAVEN, GA — A man considered one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been captured in Brookhaven after more than four years on the run.

Kamar Cunningham was taken into custody earlier this month by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations. Authorities say Cunningham had been evading sentencing in Canada for his role in trafficking firearms across the U.S.-Canada border as part of a larger criminal organization.

According to Toronto Police, Cunningham was originally arrested in June 2018 in connection with what was, at the time, the largest drug and gun seizure in Toronto’s history. He later failed to appear for sentencing, prompting a nationwide manhunt in Canada and a $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Cunningham is now being held in the U.S. and is awaiting extradition to Canada, where he faces a nine-year prison sentence.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story